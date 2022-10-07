The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $41.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CFG. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.56.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 1.9 %

CFG stock opened at $35.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.34. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

