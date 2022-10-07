The Character Group (LON:CCT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $420.00

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 420 ($5.07) and last traded at GBX 426 ($5.15), with a volume of 6404 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 445 ($5.38).

The Character Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £82.25 million and a P/E ratio of 855.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 501.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 531.37.

The Character Group Company Profile

The Character Group plc designs, develops, and distributes toys, games, and gifts in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company sells its products under the Goo Jit Zu, Peppa Pig, Pokémon, Little Live Pets, Shimmer ‘n Sparkle, Treasure X, Instaglam, Mashems, Teletubbies, and Ben & Holly's Little Kingdom brands.

