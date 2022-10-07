Tesco (LON:TSCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 330 ($3.99) price target on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.87) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tesco to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 260 ($3.14) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($3.99) target price on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 310.83 ($3.76).

Shares of TSCO stock opened at GBX 199.60 ($2.41) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 244.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 257.64. The company has a market cap of £14.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 998.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Tesco has a one year low of GBX 199.19 ($2.41) and a one year high of GBX 304.10 ($3.67).

In related news, insider Ken Murphy purchased 24,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.46) per share, for a total transaction of £49,678.08 ($60,026.68).

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

