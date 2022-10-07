Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $30.13

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.13 and last traded at $30.15, with a volume of 22523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Teradata from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

Teradata Stock Down 3.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 69,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Teradata by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 17,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Teradata by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 921,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,094,000 after buying an additional 443,486 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Teradata by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at about $430,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

