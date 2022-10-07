Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Rating) fell 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.87 and last traded at $21.01. 13,236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 12,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.11.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.49.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.1385 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

