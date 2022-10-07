Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Telecom Argentina Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TEO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.29. 60,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,093. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.50. Telecom Argentina has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina ( NYSE:TEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Telecom Argentina had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 6.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Telecom Argentina by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 22,567 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the 1st quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Telecom Argentina by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 212,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 13,358 shares during the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

