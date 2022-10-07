TAP Consulting LLC Boosts Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 300.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,550,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,397,781,000 after buying an additional 140,465 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,554,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,329,976,000 after buying an additional 45,107 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 33.9% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,189,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,143,218,000 after buying an additional 1,060,655 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 11.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,642,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,351,923,000 after buying an additional 267,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 83.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,600,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,330,305,000 after buying an additional 1,182,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.53.

Insider Activity

DexCom Stock Up 4.5 %

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total value of $83,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,521,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DXCM stock opened at $95.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.66 and its 200 day moving average is $89.97. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $164.86. The firm has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 198.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.72.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

