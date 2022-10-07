T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 13,227 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up about 2.1% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,043,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,175,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,284,883,000 after purchasing an additional 442,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $2,708,912,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,418,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,722,223,000 after purchasing an additional 269,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,978,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,409,072,000 after purchasing an additional 673,872 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at $722,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.81.

TMUS traded down $1.47 on Friday, reaching $137.95. 16,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,294,791. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.09 and its 200-day moving average is $135.07. The company has a market cap of $172.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.77, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $148.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

