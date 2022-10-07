Systelligence LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Systelligence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 115,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,276,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 4.4% of Systelligence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

VTV stock traded down $2.49 on Friday, hitting $125.98. The company had a trading volume of 94,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,207. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.27 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.46.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.