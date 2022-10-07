Systelligence LLC Has $6.06 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Systelligence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.8% of Systelligence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Systelligence LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $6,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,266.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.64. 21,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,670. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.29. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $91.14 and a one year high of $140.41.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

