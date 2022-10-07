Systelligence LLC Has $11.30 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Systelligence LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,002 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 3.3% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Systelligence LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $11,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 132,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 55,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $26.24. 454,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,400,286. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $38.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.40.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

