Systelligence LLC Buys 4,901 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Systelligence LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,517,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,377,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,838,000 after acquiring an additional 29,835 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,226,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,190,000 after acquiring an additional 40,963 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 976,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,834,000 after purchasing an additional 130,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOT stock traded down $5.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.12. 9,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,443. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.92 and its 200-day moving average is $192.95. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $166.75 and a 52 week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

