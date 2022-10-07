Systelligence LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Systelligence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000. Systelligence LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMMO. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 116.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Rollins Financial bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $242,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

XMMO stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.42. 53,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,175. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.60. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $68.22 and a 12 month high of $97.17.

