Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Price Performance

SYPR opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $4.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $46.48 million, a P/E ratio of 204.20 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.04 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.78%.

Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $4,939,000. 8.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.