Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
SYPR opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $4.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $46.48 million, a P/E ratio of 204.20 and a beta of 1.28.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.04 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.78%.
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
