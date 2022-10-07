Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF) Price Target Cut to GBX 260

Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 260 ($3.14) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SYYYF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays downgraded Synthomer from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 335 ($4.05) to GBX 300 ($3.62) in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Synthomer Trading Up 2.8 %

SYYYF opened at $1.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95. Synthomer has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $1.61.

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

