Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Director Keith Katkin Sells 29,899 Shares

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) Director Keith Katkin sold 29,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $774,384.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Keith Katkin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, September 30th, Keith Katkin sold 3,561 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $89,274.27.

On Monday, October 3rd, Keith Katkin sold 180 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $4,500.00.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.22. 1,025,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,332. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 159.63 and a beta of 1.17. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.69 and a quick ratio of 12.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $805,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 53.6% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 525,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,139,000 after purchasing an additional 183,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $753,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% during the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 701,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after buying an additional 248,265 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNDX shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.