Symmetry Investments LP Takes Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OXY. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 125,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 8,639 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 25,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,784,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.27 per share, with a total value of $105,760,736.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 177,222,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,503,955,882.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 11,290,656 shares of company stock valued at $663,508,704 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $71.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

