Symmetry Investments LP Takes $422,000 Position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Valaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Valaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $566,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Valaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,940,000. Condire Management LP boosted its position in Valaris by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 685,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,649,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Valaris by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Valaris

In other news, VP Colleen Grable sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $147,895.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,888.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VAL opened at $57.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.01. Valaris Limited has a twelve month low of $29.46 and a twelve month high of $63.45.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Valaris had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

