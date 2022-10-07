Symmetry Investments LP Sells 29,042 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Symmetry Investments LP lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 88.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 29,042 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $625,050,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,493 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,811,813,000 after purchasing an additional 652,048 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,355 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $266,212,000 after purchasing an additional 470,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,073,196,000 after purchasing an additional 417,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stephens lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $280.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.71.

NSC opened at $216.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $209.59 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The firm has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.49%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

