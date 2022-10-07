Symmetry Investments LP Sells 139,141 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Symmetry Investments LP lessened its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 198,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 139,141 shares during the period. Ingersoll Rand accounts for about 2.0% of Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $8,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,282,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,238,000 after acquiring an additional 98,627 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $2,915,000. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.27.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $47.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.59 and its 200-day moving average is $46.53.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 11.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This is an increase from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.00%.

In related news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,351.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $194,946.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,122.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,016,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,351.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

