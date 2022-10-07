Symmetry Investments LP Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Symmetry Investments LP boosted its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 203.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38,090 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,670,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,854,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,821,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,359,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,735,000.

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $39.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.56. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Alcoa from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.58.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

