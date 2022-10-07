Symmetry Investments LP Buys Shares of 231,200 Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 231,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000. Symmetry Investments LP owned about 0.25% of Century Aluminum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in Century Aluminum by 1.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Century Aluminum by 1.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Century Aluminum by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Century Aluminum by 26.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $440,163.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,607.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $440,163.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of CENX stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41. The stock has a market cap of $573.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $30.36.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $856.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.03 million. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 24.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CENX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Century Aluminum Profile

(Get Rating)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also

