Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic Price Performance

Shares of EVOL stock opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47. The company has a market cap of $16.79 million, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.25. Symbolic Logic has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $2.86.

Get Symbolic Logic alerts:

About Symbolic Logic

(Get Rating)

See Also

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.