Swipe 24 Hour Volume Hits $59.81 Million (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. In the last week, Swipe has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001773 BTC on major exchanges. Swipe has a total market cap of $187.70 million and approximately $59.81 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003315 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000597 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010787 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000069 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008897 BTC.
Swipe Coin Profile
Swipe was first traded on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 540,773,105 coins and its circulating supply is 499,973,105 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet. Swipe’s official website is www.swipe.io.
Buying and Selling Swipe
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.