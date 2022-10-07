Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $27.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a negative rating on the stock.
CZR has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $90.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.12.
NASDAQ CZR opened at $38.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $118.94.
Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.
