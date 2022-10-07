Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $27.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a negative rating on the stock.

CZR has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $90.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.12.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ CZR opened at $38.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $118.94.

Institutional Trading of Caesars Entertainment

About Caesars Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,877,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,997 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 13.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,165,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,045,000 after buying an additional 2,206,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $178,319,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,756,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 140 Summer Partners LP bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $40,323,000. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.