Supercars Trading Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (CAR)

Supercars (CAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Supercars token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000828 BTC on exchanges. Supercars has a market cap of $965,403.61 and approximately $9,162.00 worth of Supercars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Supercars has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,451.29 or 1.00030448 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007004 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002571 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00052805 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010286 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00063910 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00022450 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Supercars Token Profile

CAR is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2022. Supercars’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,998,441 tokens. The Reddit community for Supercars is https://reddit.com/r/supercars001. The official message board for Supercars is medium.com/@supercarsau. Supercars’ official Twitter account is @car_dao1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Supercars’ official website is supercarsvip.com.

Supercars Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Supercars (CAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Supercars has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Supercars is 0.16817929 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,182.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://supercarsvip.com.”

