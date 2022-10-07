Sunny Side up (SSU) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Sunny Side up (SSU) traded down 26.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 7th. In the last seven days, Sunny Side up has traded 63.7% lower against the US dollar. Sunny Side up has a market cap of $112.35 and $25,243.00 worth of Sunny Side up was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sunny Side up token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003198 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010749 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007207 BTC.

Sunny Side up Profile

Sunny Side up launched on February 17th, 2022. Sunny Side up’s official Twitter account is @ssu_sunnysideup. Sunny Side up’s official website is www.sunnysideup.finance. Sunny Side up’s official message board is medium.com/@official-sunnysideup.

Sunny Side up Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sunny Side up (SSU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Sunny Side up has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Sunny Side up is 0.0001158 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sunnysideup.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sunny Side up directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sunny Side up should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sunny Side up using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

