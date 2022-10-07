Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,158 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 5,673.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 198.6% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VGM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.48. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,107. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $14.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average of $10.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.0459 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

