Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,225 shares during the period. International Paper makes up 1.9% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of International Paper worth $8,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 112.4% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in International Paper in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter worth $49,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.44.

International Paper Stock Performance

NYSE:IP traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.48. 38,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,449,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $56.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.46.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. International Paper’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

