Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Philip Morris International by 9.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:PM traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $85.48. The stock had a trading volume of 35,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,973,393. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.13 and a 200 day moving average of $97.98. The stock has a market cap of $132.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.29%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

