Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $525,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

IVW stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.10. 67,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,269,619. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.06. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.62 and a twelve month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

