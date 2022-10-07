Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $228,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after buying an additional 1,422,087 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 383.5% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,661,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $454,052,000 after buying an additional 1,318,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,082. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.73 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.58.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.83.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

