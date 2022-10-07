Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $648,000 Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 43.2% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 28.1% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,720 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 14.5% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,319,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $11.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $468.10. The company had a trading volume of 27,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,210. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $443.64 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $512.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.11.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

