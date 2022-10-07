Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTR. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Ventas by 2,053.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

VTR stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.91. 38,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,116,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 766.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.18 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,600.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.47.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

