Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 197,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 186.6% in the second quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 291,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 190,011 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in AT&T by 6.7% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 41,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 416,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,739,000 after acquiring an additional 116,537 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.08. 595,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,176,120. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on T shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

