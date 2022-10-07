Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 799 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. 3M accounts for 1.9% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 125.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.93.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.64. 49,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,921,751. The company has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a twelve month low of $110.21 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.76.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares in the company, valued at $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

