Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Begins Coverage on CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Stock analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.71.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $178.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.28. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,114 shares of company stock worth $20,787,583. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Addison Capital Co bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $933,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

