Sturgeon Moon Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $385.28 (MOON)

Sturgeon Moon (MOON) traded down 17.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One Sturgeon Moon token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Sturgeon Moon has traded 95.6% lower against the dollar. Sturgeon Moon has a total market capitalization of $385.28 and approximately $13,524.00 worth of Sturgeon Moon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003198 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010749 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007207 BTC.

Sturgeon Moon Token Profile

Sturgeon Moon launched on July 31st, 2022. Sturgeon Moon’s total supply is 888,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,888,888,888 tokens. The official message board for Sturgeon Moon is medium.com/@sturgeonmoonbsc. Sturgeon Moon’s official Twitter account is @sturgeonmoonbsc. Sturgeon Moon’s official website is www.sturgeonmoon.xyz. The Reddit community for Sturgeon Moon is https://reddit.com/r/sturgeonmoonbsc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sturgeon Moon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sturgeon Moon (MOON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sturgeon Moon has a current supply of 888,888,888,888 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sturgeon Moon is 0 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $572.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sturgeonmoon.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sturgeon Moon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sturgeon Moon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sturgeon Moon using one of the exchanges listed above.

