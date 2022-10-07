Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.89

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.89 and last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 2094 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSYS shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Stratasys to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Stratasys from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stratasys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Stratasys Stock Down 6.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $779.09 million, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.04.

Institutional Trading of Stratasys

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.15 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 18.3% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 44,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Stratasys by 315.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Stratasys by 62.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 456,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after buying an additional 174,940 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stratasys by 61.8% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 34,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 13,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Stratasys by 114.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after buying an additional 250,090 shares during the last quarter.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

Further Reading

