StockNews.com Upgrades United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised United Microelectronics from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold.

United Microelectronics Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:UMC opened at $6.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.14. United Microelectronics has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $12.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 29.74% and a return on equity of 26.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Microelectronics will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 100.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 19.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

