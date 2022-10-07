StockNews.com Upgrades Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LLY. UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $333.82.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:LLY opened at $332.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $313.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $229.00 and a 12 month high of $341.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,656 shares of company stock worth $70,321,787 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

