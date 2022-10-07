StockNews.com Lowers CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered CSX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered CSX to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.13.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $27.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CSX has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day moving average is $32.03.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $771,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,148,000 after acquiring an additional 76,499 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of CSX by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 23,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.