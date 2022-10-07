StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

NASDAQ HALL opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.46. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $24.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The insurance provider reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.11). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a negative return on equity of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $84.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.99 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. 17.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

