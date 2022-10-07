StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AAMC opened at $16.00 on Monday. Altisource Asset Management has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average is $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 million, a PE ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

