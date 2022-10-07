StockNews.com Downgrades Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PTEN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.13.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $14.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.50. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $20.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $622.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.38 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.44%.

Insider Activity at Patterson-UTI Energy

In related news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $135,911.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,442 shares in the company, valued at $5,813,569.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $135,911.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,442 shares in the company, valued at $5,813,569.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $1,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,801,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,786,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,666 shares of company stock worth $1,645,239. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter valued at about $183,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 83.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Further Reading

