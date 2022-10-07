StockNews.com Downgrades Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Leidos in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a sector perform rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered Leidos from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leidos has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $112.13.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $91.63 on Monday. Leidos has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.75.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $320,295.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 329.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

