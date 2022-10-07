StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Trinity Biotech from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

NASDAQ TRIB opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.24. Trinity Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The company has a market cap of $46.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRIB. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. 27.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

