StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Shares of SPLP opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.36. Steel Partners has a 52 week low of $27.76 and a 52 week high of $47.62. The stock has a market cap of $871.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.44.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $441.41 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 8.85%.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. raised its stake in Steel Partners by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,903,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,774,000 after buying an additional 498,015 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Steel Partners by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
