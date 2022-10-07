StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RGLS opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 8.82, a current ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $8,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.
About Regulus Therapeutics
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
Featured Stories
