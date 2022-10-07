StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.26. Northern Technologies International has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $125.75 million, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $18.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTIC. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Northern Technologies International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,943,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Technologies International during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Northern Technologies International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Northern Technologies International by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 234.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

